Unparalleled workflow experience with new release of Adworks® Advertising Manager

AdWorks is the ultimate advertising management system designed for daily and weekly publications. It provides all of the tools necessary for efficient print and digital ad sales, accounts receivables, powerful live reporting, messaging and pagination integration – all in one complete system.

AdWorks latest version launched in 2021 has improved compatibility with macOS Catalina and Big Sur. The new update makes it easy for publications to have a seamless and the most advanced workflow out there on the market. In addition, the new refined 64-bit, cross platform design of the WYSIWYG editor will allow organizations to enjoy an optimized PDF workflow. With AdWorks, publications can elevate processes with a refined design and features.

AdWorks is always getting better, with new features rolling out regularly. And with your AdWorks subscription, you get them as soon as we release them. Some of the latest additional updates include: customized user preferences, security features, revenue reports, email templates and invoice template creation options. Discover AdWorks 2021, connect with a Technical Consultant to learn more about why AdWorks is the advertising manager of choice for publications.

News-Net Inc provides over 1,500 media companies with mission-critical applications worldwide. Media companies of every size – from new startups to large groups, use our software to power the sales, ad and production departments.

AdWorks' solutions are proudly made in Canada, USA and the United Kingdom. Visit www.adworksapp.com, call 905-844-0524 or email info@adworksapp.com.