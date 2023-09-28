National Newspaper Association Foundation

Promoting news literacy, protecting the First Amendment
and enhancing the capabilities of community newspapers

    • NNAF's 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show ⁠— Nation Divided? Newspapers United!

    Sept. 28-30, 2023

    NNAF's 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show will not only address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer sharing activities, but newspaper professionals will hit Capitol Hill and share views and newspaper industry positions with key policymakers.

    We value the time and resources you are considering investing in NNAF's 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show and promise you will not be disappointed.

    SAVE THE DATE: Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Omni Washington DC – Shoreham

    Event News

    NNA members invited to design logo for 2023 combined event, chance to win ticket

    Your logo submission will enter you in a contest for a chance to win one full registration to the combined Congressional Action Team Summit/Legislative Day on the Hill and the Annual Convention & Trade Show in Washington, D.C. 

    Newspaper publishers and editors from across country gather in San Francisco

    See a collection of photos from the National Newspaper Association Foundation's 136th Annual Convention & Trade Show. 

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy confirmed for virtual appearance at upcoming NNAF convention

    The staff of USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has confirmed his upcoming virtual appearance at the National Newspaper Association Foundation's upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show. 

