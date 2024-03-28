Maintaining and Using a Permit Overview — Understanding Periodicals Mail Vol 3 Session 1

Hard Copy Postage statements (3541) went away last year. This program will go over how to submit a digital statement, as well as how to define a Periodical, basic requirements, and hot topics for 2024.

Join us online via Zoom on Thursday, March 28, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

Register at https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol3_session1

Those interested in certification may register here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/understanding-periodicals-mail-vol-iii