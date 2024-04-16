LNP Media Group Inc. to install SCS’s Community Advertising System

LNP Media Group, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has reached an agreement with SCS to install the Community Advertising System (CAS).

CAS will provide LNP Media Group with an advertising management solution that will add bulletproof accounting and a modern ad tracking system to the automated ad dummying, classified pagination and editorial solutions already provided by SCS. The SCS package includes a classified self-service and marketplace portal and robust business analytics from Zoho.

“This is a real full circle moment for LNP and SCS, as Lancaster Newspapers was the very first SCS customer back in 1983 with Layout-8000,” says Phil Curtolo, Vice President of Sales at SCS. “We added Scoop in 2002 and SCS/ClassPag in 2020, and bringing AdMAX and SCS/Track into the mix will provide new levels of automation to the advertising and business offices at LNP. We’re really looking forward to the project and to working with LNP for the next 40 years!”

The installation is scheduled for summer and fall of 2024.

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 500 sites producing over 16,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS also resells award-winning digital asset management software from FotoWare based in Oslo, Norway. SCS is privately owned by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT LNP MEDIA GROUP

LNP Media Group owns and publishes LNP, a daily newspaper based in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and LancasterOnline, its online affiliate with monthly readership of over one million, and two weekly hyper local newspapers (Lititz Record and Ephrata Review). LNP traces its roots to The Lancaster Journal, first published in 1794. LNP Media Group published 3 other local newspapers in Lancaster County: The Lititz Record Express, The Ephrata Review and The Elizabethtown Advocate. You can learn more at www.lnpmediagroup.com