Metro Creative Sales Idea of the Week: Easter

Jan 16, 2024

Plan and sell now for March revenue with Metro Creative's print, digital and social media program.

Sell an “Easter Tidings” Special Section!

Email & Social Media Marketing 

  • Promote to prospective advertisers with ready-to-use email marketing and social media features.

Editorial Features Also Included 

  • Build pages and sections around Easter articles and recipes to sell adjacent and native advertising.

Access Hundreds More Easter Ads & Images Here!

Plus, an Easter Gift for You: a free, 12-Page Themed Special Section. It is fully templated and ready to sell with articles and ad spots in place. 