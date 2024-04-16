University of North Alabama professor authors book on community newspapers

University of North Alabama communication professor Beth Garfrerick, Ph.D., has recently written a new book, “Twentieth Century Weekly Community Newspapers in the United States,” published by Peter Lang International Academic Publishers.

Garfrerick said she had personal reasons for choosing her book’s topic.

“I had a deep interest in small-town weekly newspapers as a master’s and doctoral student at the University of Alabama and as a former small-town daily newspaper reporter at the TimesDaily in Florence,” she said. “My book offers a ‘warts and all’ look at the role of small-town weekly newspapers in the United States. It is especially timely because many community weeklies are shutting their doors after generations of family ownership and chain downsizing for financial survival.”

As part of her role as a professor, Garfrerick said she strives to help her students develop an understanding and appreciation for the field they are on the cusp of entering. In this way, she said it helps students develop a respect for those who came before them.

After 20 years of teaching, however, Garfrerick will retire at the end of Summer 2024 semester, and her book is a testament to her research as well as the philosophy she brings to the classroom.

“Dr. Garfrerick has established her mark amongst communication historians with the writing of her text,” Pat Sanders, Ph.D. and Chair of the UNA Department of Communication, said. “It will hopefully become an often-referenced source for teaching and learning about the importance of community newspapers. The publication of this text is a culmination of a stellar academic career for Beth. We wish her the absolute best as she moves into the next phase of her life.”

Before joining the Department of Communication at UNA, Garfrerick earned her undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees from the University of Alabama; has 20 years of professional experience in journalism and public relations; and has received practitioner and teaching awards from multiple professional associations throughout her career.

To purchase a copy of this book, please use this link.