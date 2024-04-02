Cheers to Nebraska! 2024 BNC Early Bird winner announced

Each year, the NNA Foundation awards an "early bird" contest entrant with its Early Bird incentive. The winner receives a full registration to the upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show.

The Better Newspaper Contest 2024 deadline is April 28, 2024; however, early birds were due by midnight on March 31. All early entrants by the early bird deadline received one entry in the drawing for a full convention registration.

NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance hosted a drawing and recorded it here. Watch to see the winner!

The 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show is scheduled for Sept. 26-27, 2024, in Omaha Nebraska. Registration is open! We hope to see you there!