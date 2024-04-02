Cheers to Nebraska! 2024 BNC Early Bird winner announced
Apr 2, 2024
Each year, the NNA Foundation awards an "early bird" contest entrant with its Early Bird incentive. The winner receives a full registration to the upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show.
The Better Newspaper Contest 2024 deadline is April 28, 2024; however, early birds were due by midnight on March 31. All early entrants by the early bird deadline received one entry in the drawing for a full convention registration.
NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance hosted a drawing and recorded it here. Watch to see the winner!
The 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show is scheduled for Sept. 26-27, 2024, in Omaha Nebraska. Registration is open! We hope to see you there!