WEBINAR: Make a Media Kit that Sells 2025

Publishers spend too much time perfecting their media kit, and lose sight of why the media kit exists in the first place.

Your media kit doesn't have to be perfect. But it does need seven things.

Join Kenny Katzgrau, Publisher of redbankgreen.com and creator of Broadstreet, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT.

In under an hour, you'll receive:

The seven "must-haves" in every media kit

Examples of media kits from successful publishers

A media template in (Google Slides) that you can use today

Free to NNA members. Click here to register.