NNA members may attend discounted Kevin Slimp webinars

NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance is pleased to announce a special partnership in which NNA members may attend Kevin Slimp's training webinars at a discount. The NNA cost for a 90-minute webinar is $75; regular price is $89-109.

"We are pleased to offer this special discount to our newspaper members, which kicks off with Kevin's September training on photo editing," Lance explained.

Kevin Slimp is the former director of The University of Tennessee Newspaper Institute and the founder of NewspaperAcademy.com. NNA members likely know Slimp from his newspaper industry event appearances and his regular column in Pub Aux.

Slimp's September training is titled: Become a Photo Editing Guru in 90 Minutes. It will run on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT/ 8 a.m. PT.

This is more than just a simple class of tips in Photoshop. You’ll learn how to make sure your reds are red and your blues are blue. You’ll learn to use tools you’ve always wondered about. Kevin will teach you to make those pics pop right off the page! You’ll learn to use those layers. You’ll learn how to include information in photos that appear on the page in InDesign. You’ll learn the best way to save photos in CYMK, RGB, Grayscale and for the web with the click of one button.

You’ll learn all the steps to make your photos show up much better on the printed page. They’ll look crisper. The colors will be brighter. The darkness in the black & white photos will be a thing of the past.

You’ll learn how to set up your default color settings. You’ll understand dot gains, color limits and how much black is just enough black in your CMYK separations.

AND YOU WILL LEARN A LOT MORE THAN THAT!

Hold on to your seats! This is going to be one incredible class, filled with information that will take you from wherever you are to “Photo Editing Guru” status in 90 minutes!

Nobody is more respected in the publishing world as a Photoshop and photo editing guru for design professionals than Kevin Slimp. He’s been training classes and auditoriums filled with newspaper designers and photographers for 30 years.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the best. 90 minutes. Bring two pens. You’ll be glad you did.

Visit https://newspaperacademy.com/, and select "NNA member" in your registration.