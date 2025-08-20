Still Time to Register: Ryan Dohrn's Steal These Top Sales Prospecting Templates

There’s still time to reserve your spot for our upcoming webinar with award-winning media sales coach and trainer Ryan Dohrn, taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT.

In this session, Ryan will walk you through the email templates and prospecting techniques that today’s most successful media sales professionals are using to book meetings and close deals — faster and more effectively.

Whether you're just getting started in media sales or you're a seasoned professional looking to sharpen your outreach, this session will provide actionable strategies you can implement right away.

What to Expect:

Ryan’s exact email prospecting templates, shared live

Tips on improving open rates and response rates

Guidance for both new and experienced sales reps

A Q&A opportunity to ask Ryan your specific questions

REGISTER NOW (Can’t make it live? No problem — register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the full recording after the session.)

The webinar is brought to you by The Digital Media Manager, The Magazine Manager, and The Newspaper Manager — all-in-one CRM solutions built specifically for publishers and media organizations.

About Ryan Dohrn: Ryan Dohrn is the owner of Niche Media Events and the founder of media sales training firm Brain Swell Media. He has trained over 30,000 ad sales reps in 7 countries and uses Magazine Manager EVERY single day as his CRM of choice. Ryan sells media every day and has been a part of over BILLION dollars in media sales. He is a graduate of the Cornell Executive Leadership Program and his 30-year media sales and marketing career includes leadership roles at Disney/ABC TV, Morris Publishing, PennWell Publishing, and The NY Times Company. He is an Emmy Award winner, multiple business book author and has been featured in USA Today and on Forbes.com. Ryan currently works monthly with over 50 media companies and their related sales and management teams.