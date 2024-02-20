Kurt Jackson announces new start-up: SN1

Kurt Jackson, owner of longtime publishing systems supplier Software Consulting Services, LLC (SCS), announced the creation of a new start-up – SN1 LLC.

SN1 will specialize in data visualization, utilizing 2D and 3D modeling along with development of native Meta Quest and Vision Pro applications. SN1 opened its office on Feb. 1, 2024, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, within walking distance of SCS’s headquarters. Product development has been underway at SCS for over a year and will now be moved to SN1.

“SN1 will be the deployment platform for our publishing customer’s content into the spatial and virtual reality environments,” Jackson said.

SN1 is looking for up to nine high school or college computer science and animation interns for the summer of 2024. Please visit https://www.newspapersystems.com/career-opportunities.html to learn more.

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS also resells award-winning digital asset management software from FotoWare based in Oslo, Norway. SCS is privately owned by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.