Kevin Kamen to assist Forbes with financially valuing the media sector of its 2024 America’s richest families list

UNIONDALE, New York — Having successfully assisted Forbes Magazine’s editorial team of wealth reporters for the past decade through financially valuing and calculating the worth of specific billionaires for the Forbes 400 Richest Americans List published each October, the Forbes editorial team has again reached out to Kevin Kamen — president/CEO of New York-based Kamen & Co. Group Services LLC, a well recognized multi-media valuation, accounting and brokerage firm — to assist with financially valuing the richest families of America for its soon-to-be-published Forbes Top 100 Richest Americans list.

“It has been a pleasure working so closely with the Forbes team over the past decade on the 400 Listing and I am proud to have been contacted by the Forbes wealth editors and reporters to also contribute my expertise with valuing America’s Richest Families within the media category,” Kamen stated.

Kamen & Co Group Services LLC has been in business for 45 years and assists media entities with financial valuations, brokering, accounting, restructuring, contract negotiations, and business plans.

