Introducing New PAGE CEO, Kevin Craig

PAGE Cooperative is pleased to announce Kevin Craig will be joining its organization as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Craig served as SVP/Director at The Arena Group where he helped Parade magazine with its transition from print to digital. Prior to that, he was SVP/Director of the Newspaper Relations Group at AMG Parade for 12 years.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to PAGE,” Brian Jarvis, PAGE chairman, said. “He comes with a passion and strength for our industry that will improve upon PAGE’s strong foundation of support for all newspaper owners.”

Before joining Parade, Craig was Director of Sales and Marketing for Signature Offset in Boulder, Colorado. He also served as Vice President/National Accounts for the paper manufacturer Resolute Forest Products (formerly AbitibiBowater, Inc.).

“Kevin is joining PAGE at an important time in the history of the Cooperative and the news industry,” Marc Michaels, PAGE CFO, said. “His experience in digital transformation and his industry profile will be of great benefit to the PAGE Membership as it moves forward in procuring digital services and solutions.”

Craig graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in marketing and received an MBA from San Diego State University. He and his family reside in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I am thrilled to work closely with PAGE members across the country and the Board as the Cooperative enters its 40th year,” Kevin Craig said.

Craig will start his new role with PAGE on Tuesday, January 16.