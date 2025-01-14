Minnesota journalist celebrates career milestone with book

Upon reaching the 50th anniversary of his first published writing, career newspaperman Dale Kovar of Winsted, Minnesota, has released a book featuring highlights from his work.



Titled Joseph Wore Tennis Shoes: Stories From Small Town Journalism, the book follows Kovar’s career path at Minnesota weekly newspapers, most of which was spent in the Winsted area just west of the Twin Cities.



Having started writing for his hometown newspaper in high school, Kovar is a graduate of Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Newspaper Skills Course in 1977 and has been working full-time in the newspaper field since.



The book includes a wide variety of reprinted articles which Kovar cites as his best and most interesting writing, supplemented by background info and related anecdotes. The stories range from hilarious to heartbreaking to divisive opinions.



From the top of a water tower to an upside down gymnast; from a day in kindergarten to a state political convention; from a six-overtime basketball game to an April Fool’s front page; from getting burned by a phony letter to the editor to an actual office fire – you don’t know what’s next until you turn the page.



“Over 50 years, there have been many interesting people and topics. It’s rewarding to bring the best stories together in one collection,” Kovar said. “My mother and uncle both published books of their writing near the end of their newspaper careers, so I guess it’s my turn.”



Kovar remains on staff at Herald Journal Publishing in Winsted where he has handled a variety of roles, including being a minority owner for 20 years. The newspaper blood continues to run in the family as Dale’s son, Kip, works across the room as a sports editor.



Dale has won a number of awards for writing, photography, and advertising. He has been a fierce advocate for free speech and journalistic ethics, often imploring people to think for themselves.



Joseph Wore Tennis Shoes is now available in paperback at Amazon, and in e-book format at several online bookstores; follow the links from bit.ly/kovar