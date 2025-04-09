USPS moves forward with July rate increase

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

Today, the USPS announced it is filing for a large postage rate increase to be implemented on July 13, 2025. Rates for Periodicals are proposed to increase on average by 9.3%.



This action comes after the removal of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and before the Board of Governors has named his successor. NNA along with the entire mailing industry has called for the USPS Board of Governors to pause implementation of the ‘Delivering for America’ Plan, especially with regard to the large rate increase that has been under development. Over the last month, thousands of messages to the Chair of the Board of Governors and leaders of the House and Senate oversight committees calling for a pause have been sent.



“This action is extremely disturbing,” NNA Chair Martha Diaz-Aszkenazy, publisher of the San Fernando (California) Valley Sun, said. “Punitive rate increases have been counter-productive, only serving to destroy mail volume. Huge losses have continued to mount. The USPS should not make major decisions without new leadership confirmed.

"The ‘Delivering for America’ plan has clearly failed," she said. "It should be set aside, and the USPS should engage with customers to chart a new positive course.”



The decision comes with five vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors following the resignation of Robert Duncan. NNA believes decisions of this magnitude should not be taken until the Board of Governors is at full strength and new leadership has been installed.