House Oversight Government Operations Subcommittee to hear from postal stakeholders
Jun 19, 2025
The House Government Operations Subcommittee will be holding a hearing on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET, entitled: The Route Forward for the U.S. Postal Service: A View from Stakeholders.
This is the first time an industry witness will be included in several years and Association for Postal Commerce CEO and President Mike Plunkett will be a featured witness to speak to mailer concerns. NNA is also submitting the attached statement for the hearing record.
Witnesses will include:
- Paul Steidler, Senior Fellow, Lexington Institute
- Jim Cochrane, CEO, Package Shippers Association
- Mike Plunkett, CEO and President, Association for Postal Commerce
- Thomas Schatz, President, Citizens Against Government Waste
- Elena Spatoulas Patel, Nonresident Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution
More details on the hearing can be found here, as well as a webcast on the day of the hearing on June 24.