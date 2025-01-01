Max Heath Postal Institute Special Sessions 4: Who's In Charge of the USPS ... And Why Does It Matter to Us?

Who/what influences the operation of the USPS, from its internal structure and management to the outside agencies and Congressional oversight?

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute for a webinar on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT, for the final program of 2025, discussing where publishers can go for redress on delivery issues, rates, and overall customer service on postal issues.

This program completes Platinum certification for the Max Heath Postal Institute's 2025 Newspaper Mail/Periodicals Prep Certification or is free to attend for NNA members.

Register for certification at the link above or register for the single program at https://nna.formstack.com/forms/special_sessions_4.

Nonmembers may register for a nonrefundable fee of $100.

Please note that the recording is only available to members with a login. Nonmembers will only have access to the live webinar.