Multi Media Channels editor launches Curly Lambeau Book

Multi Media Channels (MMC) Senior Editor Kris Leonhardt has authored a book on Green Bay Packers first head coach and general manager, Curly Lambeau.

Lambeau – The Boy Behind Green Bay Football chronicles Lambeau’s life from birth through death and includes photos supplied by Green Bay area archives, including the Neville Public Museum, UW-Green Bay Archives and Packers Hall of Fame Inc.

The book also features a foreward written by current Packers Hall of Fame Inc. President Don Sipes and is tailored toward both the casual football fan and the die-hard fanatic.

This book captures the heart and history of the Green Bay Packers as not just a sports team, but a symbol of resilience and unwavering belief. At its core is the story of Curly Lambeau, a man who refused to let challenges stop him from building a legacy. Against all odds, he kept the Packers alive through sheer determination, transforming them into one of the most revered teams in NFL history. Lambeau Field stands as a fitting tribute to his passion and persistence, but this book tells the full story of his journey — a fascinating tale of dedication that will inspire fans and readers alike. If you love football, community, and tales of grit, this book is a must-read, said MMC Publisher Patrick Wood.

Signed copies are available through MMC at https://shopmmclocal.com/product/lambeau and also available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/31K2Arc.

The book will also be accessible in the coming months in the Waupaca, Wausau and Stevens Point communities, as well as other local book providers throughout the state.

A book signing event will be held on Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Bosse’s News Depot in De Pere.

Watch www.facebook.com/MMCLOCAL for future book signing events near you.

Kris Leonhardt honed her literary skills at Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin while obtaining her communications degree. She also served in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge in 1997.

She began a part-time journalism career in 2001, while working in a family business, and joined MMC full-time in 2016.

As a part of MMC, Leonhardt has been recognized in the communities she serves for her work in historic preservation.

Leonhardt is also a coordinator for the “Pass it Forward” community journalism internship initiative developed through a partnership with the Green Bay Packers Give Back, Nicolet Bank, UW-Green Bay, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, St. Norbert College, UW-Stevens Point and Notre Dame de la Baie Academy.

She has authored two other historical non-fiction titles.

MMC is the owner of more than 30 print publications, including 22 weeklies and 17 digital channels that serve the central, northern and eastern regions of Wisconsin.