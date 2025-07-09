National Better Newspaper Contest winners announced

Judging results have been processed and winners of the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s 2025 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been posted below.

Winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony held Friday, October 10, 2025, during NNAF’s 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. To register to attend the awards, please go here.

There were 1,546 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 196 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,743 entries. There were 712 awards won by 102 newspapers in 33 states.

The Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, won the all-new “It’s All About Audience” category, sponsored by the Tonda Rush Scholarship fund. Rush said, “This is a newspaper that understands the importance of readership. It is reaching out again and again with attractive promotions to bring readers in. It is an example to emulate in the industry. Nicely done!” The newspaper’s publisher, Rick Bussler will receive a $500 honorarium and free registration to NNAF’s 2025 convention in Minneapolis. The winner will also become a founding member of NNA’s new Marketing Circle, which will hold periodic discussions on best ways to build audience.

The Public Notice Resource Center’s sponsored category, Michael Kramer Best Public Notice Journalism Award was awarded to Sarah Squires and Marit Gookin, Lander Journal, Riverton, Wyoming, for their piece titled, Premature Publication. Judge Brad Thompson, Detroit (Michigan) Legal News said, “Excellent analysis of public notice issues and ensuring that they are done properly.”

The Wyoming Press Association was awarded the sixth annual “Best of NNA” Award for their 119 winning entries, beating out California with 88 wins and Texas with 56 wins. This is their fifth award for excellence in editorial and advertising.

The winner’s book and a list of awards by newspaper are available here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/better-newspaper-contest

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals. A judge said, “Stories like this remind readers why newspapers continue to play an important role in their daily lives.”

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is one of the largest newspaper associations in the country. The NNA Foundation (NNAF) is the educational arm of the NNA. Its mission is to promote news literacy, protect the First Amendment, and enhance the quality, role and capabilities of community newspapers and community journalists.

NNA/NNAF Executive Director Lynne Lance would like to personally thank the 60+ judges who took the time out of their very busy schedules to judge this contest. If you are interested in judging this contest or the many other state contests, please sign up here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/judgennaf

Judges praised the publications for engaging their community, keeping them informed, and providing commentary that keeps a paper at the heart of the community. Many expressed the wish to grant all entries in their category a placement, because every single one was worth it.

Access the winner’s lists here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/better-newspaper-contest

Please look over your winning entries carefully and then fill out this form with any edits and preferences for mailing by August 1, 2025: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/nnafbnc

Register for the ceremony at convention: https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention