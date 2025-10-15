Main Street Media sells The Glasgow Missourian to J3 Marquee Ventures

GLASGOW, Missouri – Main Street Media (MSM) has sold The Glasgow Missourian to J3 Marquee Ventures LLC, led by Salisbury-based owner and editor Melanie Latamondeer.

The acquisition expands Latamondeer’s portfolio to two community weeklies. Both The Missourian and The Marquee will continue to operate as independent publications, serving Glasgow and Chariton County respectively.

“When I launched The Chariton Marquee in 2022, it was with nothing more than a computer and a dream of keeping local news alive. Now, just a few years later, I have the privilege of continuing The Glasgow Missourian, a publication that began in 1867. It’s a rare honor to carry forward both a startup built from scratch and a paper with more than a century of history — each with the same purpose: preserving our communities’ stories and fostering hometown pride for generations to come.” said Latamondeer.

Frank Mercer, publisher of MSM, said, “Having seen Melanie’s devotion to local journalism through her startup of the Chariton Marquee, we knew the Glasgow Missourian would be in good hands under her leadership.”

The October 2 edition marked the first issue of The Missourian under new ownership.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Main Street Media in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABOUT MAIN STREET MEDIA

For decades, Main Street Media (MSM) has been the heartbeat of small-town news, ensuring that local voices are heard, stories are told, and communities stay connected. MSM continues to operate 23 newspapers across Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

J3 MARQUEE VENTURES LLC

J3 Marquee Ventures LLC, owned by Melanie Latamondeer of Salisbury, MO, publishes weekly newspapers that cover schools, government, community, and feature stories in Brunswick, Mendon, Salisbury, Keytesville, and Glasgow. The company is dedicated to recording the history of hometowns and fostering pride that can be carried forward for generations.