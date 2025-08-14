Berlin Journal Newspapers Announces Sale to Finger Publishing Inc.

BERLIN, Wisconsin — Berlin Journal Newspapers (BJN), a trusted news source serving Green Lake County and surrounding communities since 1870, announced its sale on Aug. 1, 2025, to Finger Printing and Publishing Inc., a Wisconsin-based media company owned by Tom and Pam Finger.

The sale includes BJN’s five weekly newspapers — The Berlin Journal, Green Lake Reporter, Markesan Regional Reporter, Princeton Times-Republic, and Omro Herald — as well as The Billboard, a free weekly advertising shopper.

In addition to its regular publications, BJN also produces several annual guides such as Discover US, Welcome to Omro, Fun on the Fox, and Grand River Valley, along with seasonal sections focused on farming, bridal events, dining, and home improvement. The company also operates a full-service commercial printing business with design and mailing services.

Finger Printing and Publishing Inc., is based in Black Earth, Wisconsin. With the addition of the BJN titles, the company’s portfolio now includes over 20 publications throughout the state.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Berlin Journal Newspapers in the transaction.

“We are excited to add the Berlin Journal Family of papers to our existing organization,” said Tom Finger. “We feel the papers are mirror images of our current publications. Ty and his people run a very professional and efficient operation that will blend together well with ours with minimal disruptions to either operation. We will do our best to continue Ty’s commitment to the communities the papers serve.”

BJN has been a family-owned business for decades. Robert Gonyo led the company from 1978 until his passing in 2002. Then, his son Ty Gonyo continued the tradition, maintaining a strong focus on community journalism and local coverage.

Under Gonyo’s leadership, the newspapers remained a vital part of the fabric of Green Lake County and its neighboring communities. With his upcoming retirement, the sale to Finger Printing and Publishing marks the beginning of a new chapter for the organization.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be part of a wonderful community,” said Ty Gonyo. “I want to thank the community, our local businesses, our employees, and my family, especially my wife Barb, for being my rock over the past 35 years. It’s been an incredibly meaningful part of my life, and I’m thankful for the great journey.”

Gonyo expressed deep confidence in the new owners and optimism for the future of the publications.

“I am extremely pleased that Tom and Pam are taking over the company we consider home,” he added. “Their stewardship, experience, and strong track record will guarantee that the publications will be here for many more years to come. Also, thank you to Kelli at Dirks, Van Essen & April for her support throughout this process.”

The sale officially closed on July 31, 2025. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Berlin Journal Newspapers: Berlin Journal Newspapers (BJN) is a central Wisconsin publishing company founded in 1870. With five weekly newspapers, a free ad shopper, and a full-service printing operation, BJN has long been a cornerstone of trusted journalism, advertising, and community engagement across the region.

About Finger Printing and Publishing Inc: Finger Printing and Publishing, Inc. is a family-owned publishing and printing company headquartered in Black Earth, Wisconsin. With a growing portfolio of community-focused newspapers across the state, the company is committed to preserving the tradition of local journalism and providing high-quality printing services. For more information, visit www.newspubinc.com.