Excellent photos keep readers’ interest — winners of the 2022 Pub Aux Photo Contest

Mar 1, 2023

A wildfire north of Clark, Wyoming, in the Beartooth Mountain Range ignited Monday, June 14th, rapidly growing from about 40 acres in the morning to roughly 230 acres by the late afternoon. When it was first reported Sunday, the Robertson Draw Fire was burning mostly in sagebrush and grass. However, the fire moved into the timber in the Shoshone and Custer Gallatin National Forests Monday as Clark residents watched flames towering over mature trees and spreading quickly. (June 15, 2021) (Mark Davis | Powell [Wyoming] Tribune)
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office deputies search a milo field for remains of a man killed by a flail shredder while avoiding law enforcement off Highway 55, about four miles north of Uvalde. The incident happened late Friday morning, as Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and other law enforcement officers were on site searching for two immigrants, including a man, estimated to be about 17, and a young boy. (July 25, 2021) (Pete Luna | Uvalde [Texas] Leader-News)
Fort White outfielder Gracie Clemons reacts after making the final out of the Class 1A state championship game against Jay at Legend Way Ballfields on May 25 in Clermont. The Royals won 6-5, holding on after the Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning. (Morgan McMullen | Lake City [Florida] Reporter)
The faces of tomorrow’s leaders were reflected in the helmet of American Legion Color Guard member Jim Schaffer during the Veteran’s Day Program that was held at the Leola School. (Nov. 18, 2021) (Jeremy Cox | McPherson County Herald, Leola, South Dakota)

In 2022, the Pub Aux Photo Contest — open to all member newspapers of the National Newspaper Association — saw 70 entries from newspaper pages across the country, often reflecting the best in community journalism.

The following photographers received first–place awards in 2022. (Pub Aux Photo Contest winners receive a certificate and either a coffee mug with their photo on it or a poster-size reprint of their photo.)

  • Bill Battle of The Missourian in Washington, Missouri
  • Jeremy Cox of the McPherson County Herald in Leola, South Dakota
  • Mark Davis of the Powell (Wyoming) Tribune
  • Julia Hansen of The Missourian in Washington, Missouri
  • Kamryn Kozisek of The Eagle in Chadron, Nebraska
  • Pete Luna of The Leader-News in Uvalde, Texas
  • Morgan McMullen of the Lake City (Florida) Reporter
  • Lisa Mita of the Hanover Eagle in Bernardsville, New Jersey
  • James Smith of the Centralia (Missouri) Fireside Guard
  • Samuel Sutton of the Fredericksburg (Texas) Standard-Radio Post

And a special call-out to the two photographers who raked in two first-place awards, Davis and Luna.

