Essentra Packaging invests in heavyweight champion POLAR Cut-tingSystem 300

Essentra’s plant is dedicated to folding boxes for the pharma and cosmetic sector. It is a part of the multinational corporation Essentra Packaging, a globally leading supplier of sec-ondary packaging with headquarters in the U.K. and sites in 10 different countries. Both the Griñón and the Alalpardo plants were part of the former Nekicesa firm, which was pur-chased by the British group in September 2019. Both plants combined with the factory in Barcelona count 400 employees and lead the Spanish secondary packaging market in the pharmaceutical sector.

The facility at Griñón was already working with a POLAR system from the year 1992. The system in the same format range already featured automatic loading and unloading. Now, it has been replaced with the latest model of the POLAR brand. Components of the most recent line are the loading of the material onto the rear table of the cutter with the Transo-mat loader, the cutter in size 155 cm, and the Transomat for unloading the cut material. The system produces in a three shift per day operation.

Essentra Packaging offers a great variety of added-value services to its customers, such as the pre-serialization of boxes according to the specific market regulations. Adding to that, Essentra provides Tamper Evidence solutions, security label applications such as Bollinos and ComboPack, a service of the area of the Supply Chain which consists in the adhesion of a leaflet or any other secondary material to a carton box. More details are available on the website: https://essentrapackaging.es/

Offset machinery from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen handle the major part of the printing process at the Griñón facility, however, they also have a digital printing section.

The plant south of Madrid is the only one of all which produces with an automatic cutting system. The site offers finished raw material ready for satisfying the needs of their custom-ers and enabling them to have better control of their production costs without having to depend on form outsourcing. The productivity reaches the output of 300,000 sheets per month, prepared to respond to the demands of small runs in different format sizes.

Essentra Packaging has relied once again on the POLAR brand because of its excellent ex-perience with the previous system during the past 30 years and the high cutting accuracy that the industry standards require. Heidelberg Spain, the official agent for POLAR, pro-vides service and spare parts together with commercial advice in both printing and finish-ing for Essentra Packaging for many years.