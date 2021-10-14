C-SPAN launches new video-based mobile app

Just released in the App Store and on Google Play, C-SPAN Now is a free mobile app featuring video of the day’s biggest political events, presented in C-SPAN's signature unfiltered think-for-yourself style.

From your mobile device, on C-SPAN Now you can:

Watch live or on demand C-SPAN's complete coverage of the U.S. House and Senate, congressional hearings, White House events, the courts, campaigns and more from the world of politics.

Catch up on what's happening in politics with featured highlight clips.

Listen to C-SPAN Radio and discover a variety of compelling podcasts.

Watch the three C-SPAN TV networks* and the latest episodes of “Washington Journal” and “Q&A.”

Find current schedule information for C-SPAN’s TV networks and C-SPAN Radio.

"Through our digital consultancy partnership with software developer Globant, we've built C-SPAN Now to bring C-SPAN's mission — delivering an unfiltered, high-quality viewing and listening experience of our government's proceedings — to a another digital platform and to new audiences," C-SPAN Vice President of Digital Media Richard Weinstein said. "Our viewers have been telling us: We want C-SPAN video on an app. Today, we're excited to tell our audience: Here it is."

For more information about the free C-SPAN Now app, visit the C-SPAN website.

To download the free app directly, visit C-SPAN Now in the Apple Store or Google Play for Android.

Note: Downloading and using the C-SPAN Now app requires Apple iPhone iOS 14 or later or Android phone running Android 6 Marshmallow.

* Access to view or listen to the three television networks is reserved for our cable and satellite TV customers. Your cable or satellite subscription comes with complimentary access to C-SPAN, C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN3. Get started by signing in with your cable or satellite provider for unlimited viewing.

