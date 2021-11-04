25 Years of Automating Digital Publishing for Newspapers

In this webinar on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. CT/ 10 a.m. MT/ 9 a.m. PT, Matt Larson will take a trip down memory lane into the history of his family business, Our Hometown Inc.

After taking over as president and CEO in 2018, Matt continues to focus the company's mission on helping newspapers apply automation to digital publishing and marketing.

In 1997 (the early days of the internet), Our Hometown began helping newspapers make the leap to digital with an automated PDF-to-HTML conversion service.

This year, the company released Audio Articles, an automated HTML-to-Podcast conversion service.

He will review several case studies from publishers that have implemented Audio Articles Playlists on their websites, several through a 3rd party RSS feed from their current CMS.

Lastly, Matt will demonstrate several other tools available on WordPress for automating digital content creation and curation.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ ek9CQNGLRT-1H4U836iiQw