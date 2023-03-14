TownNews, top digital content management system (CMS) provider for media organizations, rebrands as BLOX Digital

Change reflects rapid growth of the leading provider of digital solutions for media organizations and expansion into attractive new markets

DAVENPORT, Iowa, and EAST MOLINE, Illinois ⁠— Early February 2023, TownNews, the Software as a Service ("SaaS") division of Lee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), launched its new name and brand identity, BLOX Digital. Additionally, BLOX Digital unveiled a refreshed and expanded mission to empower content producers across industries to connect with their worldwide audiences at scale, and continually transform to achieve their business goals.

The name BLOX Digital is a nod to its flagship SaaS solution, BLOX CMS, which supports approximately 26% of the news content management market, a leading position among CMS software providers. Media organizations rely on BLOX Digital to provide the key building blocks of their digital growth strategies ⁠— technology solutions, services and guidance ⁠— that help grow new revenue, expand and engage audiences, and streamline content creation and distribution.

"We have grown tremendously and profitably for nearly 35 years, and today, our leading technology powers more than 2,000 news sites, boasting 6.8 billion annual pageviews, two million paying subscribers, and six million email subscribers," Brad Ward, CEO of BLOX Digital, said. "Content producers today need a strong partner to support their ongoing digital transformations, with a focus on innovative video and app content management, and Over-the-Top advertising solutions. BLOX Digital is already the go-to provider of these solutions for local news organizations. With our new brand and ongoing technology investment, we are extending BLOX Digital’s growth runway into adjacent markets and creating an even greater experience for existing customers."

The new brand identity is part of a broader investment by BLOX Digital to further improve the customer experience and enhance long-term growth. Leveraging the breadth and depth of its technology, BLOX Digital will expand into new business-to-business verticals and international markets to support a broader universe of content producers and drive the future of the media industry.

"BLOX Digital's rapid growth and innovation has been and will continue to be a key pillar of Lee’s digital growth strategy," Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee Enterprises, said. "Supporting the expansion and modernization of BLOX Digital is a priority for Lee as we execute our enterprise-wide digital transformation and enhance value for customers, subscribers and Lee shareholders."