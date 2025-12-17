The Daily News automates and improves image quality with ProImage OnColor SaaS

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey – The Daily News in Ludington, Michigan, started using ProImage OnColor image toning cloud solution earlier this year.

The Daily News uploads approximately 250 images monthly through OnColor which color corrects CMYK images, adjusts image resolution, and converts color images to black & white as needed.

“The ProImage processed photos tend to look better than manually toned and it’s saving considerable time, ranging from an hour or two per publication to several hours on large projects such as graduation sections,” Judy Lytle, graphics manager, said.

She continued, “OnColor’s ability to resize lower resolution, smaller images to 300 dpi files for glossy magazines and its consistent image quality are big benefits. We now process all color images through OnColor.”

ProImage’s cloud service provides all the benefits of image color toning and correction with no hardware or software to purchase. OnColor is able to automatically correct individual images (jpegs, Tiffs) as well as color correct images in a PDF page. Manual toning can be time-consuming, especially when working with large image sets. OnColor automates this process, significantly reducing the time needed to achieve professional results. OnColor Cloud processes over 40,000 images a month for various publishers, saving valuable time and effort.

OnColor Highlights:

Tonal Gradation

Cast Removal

Skin Tone Correction

Unsharp Masking (USM) sharpening

Very Fine Detail Enhancement

Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (ACE)

RGB to CMYK Conversion

RGB/CMYK to Gray scale conversion

Artifact Removal

File Sizing (dimensions and/or resample)

Selective Color & Color Management

OnColor Info and brochure: https://newproimage.com/proimage-oncolor/

Please contact ProImage if you would like to learn about the OnColor trial offer.

ABOUT THE DAILY NEWS

The Daily News, MI is owned by Community Media Group, a leading multimedia company providing local news and information through a wide range of print, digital, and radio products throughout six states.

ABOUT ProImage

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company, is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.