Swalwell, Blumenthal reintroduce Journalist Protection Act to defend the free press

NNA Member Alert — May 6, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, following World Press Freedom Day, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-California) and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) reintroduced the Journalist Protection Act, legislation that would make it a federal crime to intentionally harm or intimidate journalists engaged in newsgathering.

The bill comes amid an alarming surge in threats and violence targeting members of the press, as well as deeply concerning efforts by the White House to stifle access, punish unfavorable coverage, and defund public broadcasting institutions.

Globally, at least 124 journalists and media workers have been killed, the most in any year since tracking began three decades ago, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Journalist Protection Act affirms that violence against reporters is unacceptable and will be prosecuted accordingly. The bill establishes federal protections for journalists, ensuring law enforcement has the tools to pursue those who physically attack or threaten media workers attempting to inform the public.

“Our democracy’s survival depends on a free and independent press,” said Congressman Swalwell. “As the Trump Administration continues to vilify, threaten, and attack members of the press as “enemies of the people,” the Journalist Protection Act sends a clear message: if you target reporters with violence or intimidation, you will be held accountable.”

The first 100 days of the second Trump administration have been marked by executive actions restricting AP’s access to the White House, reshaping the press pool to favor partisan outlets, and attempting to cut federal funding for public broadcasters, including NPR and PBS. These actions, combined with rising hostility toward the media, are hazardous for journalists working in “news deserts,” where independent information is already scarce.

“Journalists need protection more than ever against threats and violence that deter truth telling so vital to democracy. Intimidation is hitting new highs in both severity and number of incidents. This measure offers support at a moment of unprecedented peril to a free press,” said Senator Blumenthal.

The Journalist Protection Act does not give special treatment to journalists but instead serves as a vital backstop in cases where state or local authorities fail to take appropriate action to keep reporters safe while serving the public.

In addition to Senator Blumenthal, this legislation is also co-sponsored by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-Washington, D.C.).

This legislation is supported by the Reporters’ Committee for Freedom of the Press, Association of Alternative Newsmedia, Radio Television Digital News Association, Online News Association, National Newspaper Association, National Press Photographers Association, and News/Media Alliance.

Full text of the legislation is available HERE.