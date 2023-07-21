Local Journalism Sustainability Act becomes Community News and Small Business Support Act (H.R. 4756)

The National Newspaper Association today announced the introduction in the House of Representatives of a tax-credits bill intended to help local news organizations. A successor to the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of last Congress has been redrafted and renamed the Community News and Small Business Support Act. It incorporates a refundable tax credit to help with newsroom payrolls and a nonrefundable tax credit for small business advertisers. Both provisions were in the LJSA.



NNA Chair John Galer, publisher, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois, said NNA was working with the Rebuild the News Coalition to promote the bill in the 118th Congress. Their statement issued upon introduction of the legislation by Reps. Claudia Tenney, R-New York, and Suzan DelBene, D-Washington, is linked here.