Local Journalism Sustainability Act becomes Community News and Small Business Support Act (H.R. 4756)
Jul 21, 2023
The National Newspaper Association today announced the introduction in the House of Representatives of a tax-credits bill intended to help local news organizations. A successor to the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of last Congress has been redrafted and renamed the Community News and Small Business Support Act. It incorporates a refundable tax credit to help with newsroom payrolls and a nonrefundable tax credit for small business advertisers. Both provisions were in the LJSA.
NNA Chair John Galer, publisher, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois, said NNA was working with the Rebuild the News Coalition to promote the bill in the 118th Congress. Their statement issued upon introduction of the legislation by Reps. Claudia Tenney, R-New York, and Suzan DelBene, D-Washington, is linked here.