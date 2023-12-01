SDNA becomes South Dakota NewsMedia Association

The South Dakota Newspaper Association recently announced that it will be known as the South Dakota NewsMedia Association, effective immediately.

“The change in the name of our association reflects the changes occurring in the news media industry today, as well as our organization’s strategic desire to adapt and move forward,” said SDNA President Kristi Hine, publisher of the True Dakotan newspaper at Wessington Springs.

The association recently expanded membership eligibility to other types of news media, including some digital-only news outlets.

Before becoming the South Dakota Newspaper Association in 1988, the organization was known as the South Dakota Press Association for most of its 141-year history. The change to South Dakota NewsMedia Association was approved by a member vote.