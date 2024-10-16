Sales Idea of the Week: Run this sponsor-ready activity placemat
Oct 16, 2024
Run this sponsor-ready activity placemat in your paper for readers to copy and use at their Thanksgiving tables or generate a QR code to direct them to the download.
You can also offer the file or prints to local restaurants, giving sponsor-advertisers an extra helping of exposure!
YES, IT’S ALL INCLUDED IN YOUR CURRENT SUBSCRIPTION!
Thanksgiving Activity Placemat & more ready-to-serve promotions (click here):
- Print & Digital Ad Templates
- Games, Puzzles & Coloring
- Social Media Designs
- Section Covers
- Pages
- Images
- Headings
- Marketing Support
Pro tips: Click the W beneath any print ad thumbnail, then scroll down to access companion web ads. Search for Coloring Panels using that Image Type pulldown.