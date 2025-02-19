Register Now: Ryan Dohrn's Selling Value When Price Is the Advertisers' Only Focus

When price becomes the deciding factor on a sales call, we have messed up.

Join the Newspaper Manager on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT, to see veteran media sales performance coach Ryan Dohrn help define your differentiating factors and show you how to shift the conversation from price to benefit. Value is what the advertiser will get, and the price is what they will pay. Ryan also explains why selling everything on your media buffet is a bad idea. His approach to selling media like a fine dining experience has helped many reps go from good to great!

This webinar is FREE and brought to you by The Digital Media Manager, The Magazine Manager and The Newspaper Manager. Space is limited so don't wait to register!

Can't make it live? No problem. Sign up to receive a free video of the live broadcast! REGISTER HERE.

ABOUT

Ryan Dohrn has trained over 30,000 ad sales reps and touched over $500 million in revenue. His ideas are tactical and practical because he still sells media every day! Ryan works with over 200 magazine and newspaper titles every year. Amidst COVID, his sales coaching helped many media companies survive and thrive.