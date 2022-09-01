PRC filing attempts to make entry time change earlier without review

The National Newspaper Association has entered a case before the Postal Regulatory Commission reviewing the Postal Service’s desire to change the critical entry time for newspapers at mail processing facilities from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m.

NNA in July flagged a filing with the PRC where USPS simply announced the change without requesting regulatory review. The PRC agreed that USPS was not permitted to make the change without filing a petition and responding to questions about its intentions. The case is expected to wind up within 90 days. USPS can make the change without approval, but it generally takes the PRC’s advice into consideration.