NNA applauds introduction of the USPS SERVES US Act

NNA Member Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

Today, Representative Sam Graves (R-Missouri-06) introduced the USPS Services Enhancement and Regulatory Viability Expansion and Sustainability for the U.S. Act (USPS SERVES US Act). NNA appreciates Representative Graves’ effort and attention to this issue and the need for improvements at the USPS and fully supports this important legislation that would update the mandate and expand the power of the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to ensure that it can fulfill its mission to protect the public interest and ensure accountability for the USPS monopoly over the mail.

NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher, San Fernando (California) Valley Sun, said, “The PRC is a critical safeguard to keep the USPS on track, but over time, it has grown ineffective in ensuring service quality and efficiency which have badly degraded under the ‘Delivering for America Plan.’ The PRC has questioned the amount of rate increases and the recent decision to degrade mail service but claimed it has no authority to stop them. This bill would ensure that it has the power needed to restrain the USPS and restore mailers’ confidence in the system.”

Among the provisions in the bill are requirements to ensure the USPS improve efficiency and service and limit its rate increase authority if it fails to do so. It would encourage postage rates at levels that preserve mail volume and would also give the PRC the power to block service changes it determines are not justified.

Currently the PRC can only issue advisory opinions which USPS can and has ignored. The bill would also allow the USPS to invest existing assets in private investment funds to earn a greater return.

“Under the ‘Delivering for America Plan’ costs have risen, mail volumes have plummeted and mail service has been intentionally degraded and there has been no mechanism to stop it. The PRC was not designed to address USPS management decisions that intentionally cause harm to customers. This must end.”

NNA supports prompt action on this legislation and will be encouraging all Members of Congress to cosponsor it and to enact it as soon as possible.