Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announces intention to leave USPS

Today, the United States Postal service issued a press release announcing that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has signaled that it is time for the USPS Board of Governors to identify a replacement. There is no set timeframe for a successor to be named nor a departure date.



It is unclear how long it may take for a candidate to be identified or who that might be, and the USPS is likely to forge ahead with the Delivering for America Plan in the near term, including seeking a large rate increase in July.



Further information on potential candidates and timing will be relayed as soon as it is confirmed, and NNA continues to stress the unacceptable service and punitive rate increases that the Delivering for America plan has imposed on community newspaper publishers. On behalf of NNA, Lynne Lance and NNA Chair Martha Aszkenazy have sent a letter to the USPS Board of Governors Chair urging that the Board select a Postmaster General who will recognize the historical importance and value of periodicals in the mail and restore customer confidence.