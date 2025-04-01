NNA Postal Team leads training on new rules for Flats Bundles

Held via Zoom on March 27, the Max Heath Postal Institute™ Special Sessions training Program 1, New Rules for Flats Bundles, detailed interpreting the new ruling on bundling, updates and how to comply.

The program covers automatic banding equipment (New prices $6,000 and up) and hand-operated banding equipment (pictured, $100 and up for both.).

The session was led by faculty: NNA Chair Matt Paxton (above center, left), publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexingon, Virginia; Interlink CEO Brad Hill (above center, right), member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC); and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance (above left), member, MTAC.

NNA members have access to the archive with login at: https://bit.ly/4hL3n8R

For a quote to join NNA, email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org