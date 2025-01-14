Mr. Popcorn Explains Points of View

“Teens want media literacy instruction included in their education. An overwhelming majority of teens (94%) say that schools should be required to teach media literacy.” Thus reports the 2024 News Literacy Project study.

Kid Scoop believes young children can begin to learn important media and news literacy skills, in preparation for deeper study in high school. Celebrate National News Literacy Week on February 3-7, 2025, with this fun Points of View page that all ages can enjoy.

Is there a need for teaching the skills of news literacy and media literacy? Consider these researched facts:

FACT: “Fully 96% of high school students failed to challenge the credibility of an unreliable source.”*

FACT: “Only 26% of adults correctly classified all five factual statements presented to them.”*

FACT: “Over 50% of high school students incorrectly classified evidence as ‘strong.’ ”*

These facts are the findings in studies by the Stanford University History Education Group and the Pew Research Center. (See source links below.)

“This lack of news literacy is a threat to democracy. A free society cannot function without a well-informed public and a vigorous and independent free press.”**

Vicki Whiting, the creator of Kid Scoop explains why she created this Points of View page and other media literacy pages available to newspapers:

“When I researched the challenge of teaching news literary, I discovered that much of the focus in teaching students to be smart consumers of news media was at the high school and middle school levels. But as a former third-grade teacher, I knew even younger children can learn the difference between facts and opinion. Emerging young readers can understand fairness and honesty. They are eager to learn how to detect false words and misleading statements.

“Readers of all ages and backgrounds want to know how to identify credible news and information. They don’t want to be fooled. So, we at Kid Scoop salute The News Literacy Project** and other research programs in support of smart news literacy reading skills.”



The News Literacy Project*** was founded in 2008 and is endorsed by many news organizations, journalism programs, civics and education programs. A nonprofit, The News Literacy Project provides resources to educators and all adults who use its Checkology lessons because “News Literacy is an essential life skill.”

