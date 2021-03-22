Meeting with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, & National Newspaper Association

Congressional leaders discuss largest-ever female class in Congress and their priorities for 2021

Join the interview, Thursday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EST/ 11 a.m. CT/ 10 a.m. MT/ 9 a.m. PT, and post your questions.



Sen. Marsha Blackburn, senior senator from Tennessee, discusses the new class of Republican women elected in 2020, and the issues facing the 117th Congress.



Guest Editor: Carol Daniels, executive director, Tennessee Press Association

Mike Fishman, NNAF vice president and publisher, Citizen Tribune of Morristown, Tennessee

Blackburn is a Republican senator from Tennessee, first elected in 2018 after serving as Congresswoman for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District.

Blackburn went to college on a 4-H scholarship and worked her way through school selling books for the Southwestern Company as one of their first female sales associates, and later as one of their first female sales managers.

She then became director of retail fashion and special events for the Castner Knott Company, which was a Nashville-based regional department store. Later, Blackburn founded her own business, Marketing Strategies, which focused on the retail marketplace, as well as electronic and print media.

Blackburn began her career in public service in 1995 when she was named executive director of the Tennessee Film, Entertainment, and Music Commission. In 1998, she was elected to the Tennessee State Senate. In the state legislature, she earned a reputation for fiscal responsibility and government accountability by identifying waste and offering realistic solutions to Tennessee’s budget challenges.

Blackburn serves on several Senate committees that are important to community newspapers, including the Senate Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation Committees.

Open to NNA members and nonmembers.