Last chance to win a free convention registration

PENSACOLA, Florida — Effective this year, the National Newspaper Association Foundation Board of Directors will be selecting a newspaper executive to receive training at the 2021 NNA Convention & Trade Show. The qualifying newspaper must show editorial excellence and dedication to their community.

An entry consists of 3-5 examples of editorial excellence and a statement up to 300 words detailing your newspaper staff’s dedication to the community, the staff person whom you are nominating for training and anything else you think the selection committee should know.

The winner will receive one free registration and award ceremony ticket to 135th Annual Convention and Trade Show ⁠— held Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Florida, valued at more than $400. One winner will be selected.

Convention will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer sharing activities.

Nominations – self nominations OK – are due by August 15, 2021, here.

All newspapers are eligible to enter.

The Foundation has also awarded convention tickets to the randomly-selected, early-bird Better Newspaper Contest entry and the winning convention logo designer.

Hope to see you in sunny Jacksonville!