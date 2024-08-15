Kevin Kamen selected by Forbes for 11 consecutive years

Kevin Kamen again chosen by Forbes for the eleventh straight year to assist in valuing media tycoons for the definitive ranking of the Forbes 400 Wealthiest Americans within the multimedia sector

UNIONDALE, New York — For the eleventh consecutive year Kevin Kamen, Founder & CEO of New York-based Kamen & Co Group Services, LLC — a multimedia valuation, accounting, and brokerage firm — has been selected to assist the wealth reporters at Forbes as they determine the financial value of the Richest Americans within the multi-media sphere.

Chase Peterson-Withorn, the editor for Forbes, personally reached out to Mr. Kamen and thanked him for his assistance in analyzing, calculating, and forecasting the wealth of specific media billionaires. He wrote Mr. Kamen, “Thanks so much for your help, Kevin. Your expertise is always much appreciated.”

Wealth reporter Monica Hunter-Hart of Forbes also wrote Mr. Kamen, “Kevin, I’m grateful for your help, your research, and the time you put into working with me.”

Finally, Forbes wealth reporter Richard Chang wrote and said, “ Kevin, it’s great to have you as a valuable expert source within the media trade to help us. We appreciate your thoughts, opinions, and advice.”

The Forbes 400 listing is scheduled to be published in late September.