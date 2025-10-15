Human Triumph: People Still Prefer Humans Over AI For Content, News, More

MARK MCCORMICK

Magazine Manager



Large language models (LLMs) may prefer AI-generated content, but for human audiences, AI content doesn’t hold a candle to human-created content.

And that margin is only getting bigger.

The Ipsos Consumer Tracker has asked humans for years now whether they prefer their news and other content be created by humans or AI. And even as AI output improves and becomes more widespread, people “still clearly prefer humans to create the content they read, watch and listen to,” with 74% preferring their online news from humans in July’s survey, compared to 69% in February 2023.

Nearly two in three prefer human-driven content for customer marketing (64%, up from 60% in 2023), and three-quarters prefer them for photojournalism (75%, up from 69%).

“Audience preferences aren’t one-size-fits-all,” adds EMARKETER in its measured response to these results, recommending marketers specifically tailor their approach. “Lean into human authenticity for older or trust-conscious audiences, but don’t shy away from spotlighting AI-driven creativity when targeting younger demos. Transparency is key — let people know how content is made and why it matters.”