Grimes, McGovern & Associates (Global Events & Media Group) represented Heartland Communications Group in sale of assets to Catalyst Communications Network

ATLANTA – On February 6, 2023, Catalyst Communications Network (“CCN”) announced the acquisition of Heartland Communications Group (“HCG”), a classified listings and buyer’s directory publisher with a focus on providing high-quality and value-driven marketing solutions in the Agriculture, Construction and Industrial markets.

CCN is an emerging communications and media company focused on supporting U.S. based companies with transformational tools and resources to identify, develop and commercialize innovations in the Agriculture, Construction and Industrial market sectors. Offering cutting edge technologies and services designed to enhance and expand opportunities for stakeholders, CCN’s drive towards digitization will create new growth opportunities across multiple end-markets.

“We couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity,” said Shae McBride, CEO of Catalyst Communications Network. “We’re looking forward to opening new growth avenues for a business that has earned the trust of its readers for decades. We’re excited to bring digital marketing and growth operations expertise to build on Heartland Communications Group’s well-earned business of delivering value to its readers through timely, field-relevant information.”

The current HCG team will be absorbed by CCN in the acquisition and CCN plans to continue doing business under the Heartland name. Advisory services for the sale of Heartland Communications Group were exclusively provided by Jeff Gruenhut of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

ABOUT CATALYST COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK

