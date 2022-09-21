Get to know your First Amendment freedoms

Teri Saylor

Special to Publishers' Auxiliary

Sep 21, 2022

First Amendment Day is coming up on Sept. 25! It’s a great day to reflect on the five freedoms the First Amendment protects.

Here are three ways you can celebrate our fundamental freedoms:

How will you speak up, write down or shout out what you believe on First Amendment Day? 