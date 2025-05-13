Florida man purchases Carthage (Mississippi) newspaper

The Carthaginian, Carthage and Leake County’s newspaper— owned by Waid Prather — was sold on March 27, 2025, to Street & Curb Publishing, a Tennessee corporation led by Stephen Carvelli.

Carvelli also works as a real estate broker, builder, investor and entrepreneur who resides in Florida.

Plans are for Waid Prather to remain for a few months to ensure a smooth transition; other staff are expected to remain with the paper. Additional plans include expansion with new media outlets and services, from cable television to online and social media. Prather stated, “Fortunately, we were able to find a buyer with conservative values and an independent voice with the resources to keep a newspaper operating, expanding and serving in the Square County.”

Steve Floyd with Business Valuation Consulting LLC worked with The Carthaginian to help facilitate the purchase. Email him at bizvalconsulting@gmail.com