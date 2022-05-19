Elements of Outstanding Election Coverage

Election coverage is one of the most demanding and scrutinized tasks that faces newspapers, especially if readers perceive a newspaper to have a political "bias" on its editorial pages. This webinar will help participants formulate a plan. First, some tips on how to organize for the campaigns including developing a calendar. And then by addressing some of the various elements of election coverage including candidate profiles, letters to the editor, editorial endorsements, and election night and post-election coverage. Substantive election coverage requires assigning responsibilities and setting dates for when specific tasks should be completed.

Join us on Zoom on Thursday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/covering_elections_may19

Registrants will receive handouts with tips on coverage, questions to ask, etc..

AGENDA

Campaign coverage from start to finish

Calendars, internal and external

Introduce the candidates

Interview candidates: The questions

Letters to the editor

Endorsements

Election night/post-election analysis

Al Cross edited and managed rural newspapers in Kentucky before covering politics for the Louisville Courier Journal for more than two decades and serving as president of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2001-02. He is the extension journalism professor at the University of Kentucky and director of its Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, which helps rural journalists define the public agenda in their communities through strong reporting and commentary and publishes The Rural Blog, a daily digest of events, trends, issues, ideas and journalism from and about rural America, at http://irjci.blogspot.com.

Jim Pumarlo knows that energized newspapers are at the foundation of energized communities. As a newsroom trainer, he understands the need for solid news content whether delivered in print or digital formats. He worked 27 years at daily newspapers in International Falls and Red Wing, Minnesota, the last 21 as editor at Red Wing. He then served 16 years as director of communications and media relations at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business advocacy organization. He is author of three books: “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in a Small-Town Newspaper”; “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Campaign Coverage”; “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage for Beginning Journalists.”