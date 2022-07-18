Crewe-Burkeville Journal introduces new site through VPA Digital Initiative

Supported by the Virginia Press Association Digital Initiative, The Crewe-Burkeville Journal has introduced a new website powered by Our-Hometown’s fully customized WordPress platform.

Locally-owned and published weekly since 1959, The Crewe-Burkeville Journal is the progressive voice serving the Southside Virginia counties of Nottaway, Lunenburg, Amelia, Dinwiddie, Brunswick, Charlotte, Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward.

