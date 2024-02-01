Celebrate Black History Month with young poet Amanda Gorman

She’s only in her twenties, yet she has captured hearts and minds throughout America with her powerful poetry. Her poetic work became so acclaimed that she spoke her poem, The Hill We Climb, at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021. And she spoke poetically again at the Super Bowl!

Amanda Gorman turned to writing poetry for a very special reason. Find out why in this celebratory Kid Scoop page.

Black History Month offers community newspapers an opportunity to expand knowledge of American history beyond study of the Civil War.

Publishing content such as the Kid Scoop culture pages develops understanding of the richness of our American culture. With its wide and deep variety of cultures, America is abundant with literature, art, music, food, style, and inventions from many cultures. What are the cultures in your community?

