Building a Winning Local Media Sales Playbook

In the digital era, direct selling is dead. The modern media buyer no longer has the appetite for product monologues from overzealous salespeople.

In fact, a recent survey of 3,000 advertisers by Borrell Associates found local businesses overwhelmingly prefer dealing with relationship-oriented media reps with the skills to help them craft a clear marketing strategy tailored to their unique circumstances.

This is a huge shift from the transactional approach of selling ad inventory. It requires local publishers to pivot to a playbook that puts a business’s holistic digital needs, along with exceptional service, at the center of an organization’s culture.

You’ll learn about:

The modern media buyer’s mentality and journey

How to retool and reskill your sales force for the digital era

The traits to look for when hiring digital reps in today’s competitive market

How to reward and incentivize reps to provide great service and sell digital

The secrets to retaining reps and keeping clients satisfied for the long-term

Panelists:

Samantha Johnston, Founder & Lead Strategist, Strategy Hound, LLC

Vishal Teckchandani, Content Editor & Host, Vendasta

Who's it for?

Publishers, CEOs, Presidents

- Sales and revenue leaders in news publishing and broadcast

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT (U.S. and Canada)

Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016582478976/WN_xCC-PynwSsWGjrRrCY-iEw (please list 'NNA' as your organization in registration)