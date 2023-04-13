Branded content: The secret weapon for successful digital media companies
Apr 13, 2023
Join two seasoned branded content experts and practitioners — Julia Campbell, GM of Meta Branded Content Project, and Amber Nettles, Senior VP of Growth & Strategy at the Chicago Reader — for a webinar on Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT, designed for sales leaders in publishing and broadcasting.
Here's what you can expect to learn:
- Expert insights on the power of branded content to drive revenue and diversify revenue streams for media companies
- Best practices for creating authentic branded content that aligns with your overall digital sales and transformation strategy
- Pricing and packaging strategies for selling branded content and pitching it to brand partners effectively
- Understanding of the metrics to track in order to measure the success of your branded content and optimize your offerings
- Insights into how branded content fits into a publisher's overall digital sales and transformation strategy, and how it can be tied to other digital solutions required by local advertisers
The event will be hosted by Vishal Teckchandani, a Senior Content Editor at Vendasta. At the end of the webinar, we'll open up the floor to a Q&A session, where attendees can ask Julia and Amber their burning questions. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with our experts and learn from their vast experience in branded content.
Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/9316796964532/WN_FYnWYiBxR_CLXi6CVw5urQ