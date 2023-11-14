Black Friday and beyond
Nov 14, 2023
Kick off the holiday spending season with locally focused advertising around these popular shopping events!
Graphics for these holidays are included in Metro Creative subscriptions for print and digital publishing:
- Black Friday
- Plaid Friday
- Shop Local Saturday
- Cyber Monday
- Giving Tuesday
